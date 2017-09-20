Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
FormoSat-5 sends blurry images
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Images transmitted from FormoSat-5, Taiwan's first satellite completely designed domestically, are blurry with light spots beside buildings in urban areas, according to National Space Organization (NSPO) under government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs).

Based on analysis by optics experts, the blurriness and light spots are caused by deviation of focal length from the pre-set standard and such a problem did not happen when the imaging instrument was tested on land, NSPO said, adding it has yet to determine what changed the focus.

There are three remedies: (1) Change the internal temperature of FormoSat-5 to adjust the focal length but the adjustment is quite limited; (2) alter the altitude of FormoSat-5's orbit to bring the imaging instrument back in focus, but such alternation will shorten the satellite's service life and change its orbital period; (3) use deconvolution software to improve resolution of images.

With a weight of 450kg, FormoSat-5 is equipped with a domestically made high-resolution optical remote sensing instrument which can capture images on a panchromatic spectral band at a resolution level of (12,000 pixels) two meters and four color spectral bands each at (6,000 pixels) four meters. FormoSat-5 carries an advanced ionosphere probe as a scientific payload to establish space weather models, observe changes in plasma turbulence, and study possible abnormal phenomena in the ionosphere before earthquakes.

FormosSat-5 is running at a 720km-high sun-synchronous orbit at inclination of 98.28-degrees and pass Taiwan every two days. The mission of FormoSat-5 is to collect images for evaluating natural disasters, land use surveys for security purposes, environmental monitoring, international rescue operations and scientific research.

FormoSat-5 was launched at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on August 25, 2017 by US-based SpaceX on a commission basis using its Falcon 9 rocket.

