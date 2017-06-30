Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan to launch self-designed remote sensing satellite
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan will launch FormoSat-5, a self-designed remote sensing satellite, on August 25, 2017, with the launch to be undertaken by US-based SpaceX on a commission basis using its Falcon 9 rocket at a launch pad in California, according to the National Space Organization (NSPO) of the government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs).

The 5-year mission of FormoSat-5 is to collect images for evaluating natural disasters, land use surveys for security purposes, environmental monitoring, international rescue operations and scientific research, NSPO said.

FormoSat-5 weighs 450kg and is equipped with a domestically developed and made high-resolution optical remote sensing instrument. In addition, FormoSat-5 carries an advanced ionosphere probe as a scientific payload to establish space weather models, observe changes in plasma turbulence, and study possible abnormal phenomena in the ionosphere before earthquakes.

FormoSat-5 is the first satellite completely designed domestically, with NSPO directing the design through cooperation with the Instrument Technology Research Center under NARLabs, National Central University and private enterprises mainly including Aerospace Industrial Development.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link