Taiwan to launch self-designed remote sensing satellite

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan will launch FormoSat-5, a self-designed remote sensing satellite, on August 25, 2017, with the launch to be undertaken by US-based SpaceX on a commission basis using its Falcon 9 rocket at a launch pad in California, according to the National Space Organization (NSPO) of the government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs).

The 5-year mission of FormoSat-5 is to collect images for evaluating natural disasters, land use surveys for security purposes, environmental monitoring, international rescue operations and scientific research, NSPO said.

FormoSat-5 weighs 450kg and is equipped with a domestically developed and made high-resolution optical remote sensing instrument. In addition, FormoSat-5 carries an advanced ionosphere probe as a scientific payload to establish space weather models, observe changes in plasma turbulence, and study possible abnormal phenomena in the ionosphere before earthquakes.

FormoSat-5 is the first satellite completely designed domestically, with NSPO directing the design through cooperation with the Instrument Technology Research Center under NARLabs, National Central University and private enterprises mainly including Aerospace Industrial Development.