Leadtek Research steps into health care devices
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Graphics cards vendor Leadtek Research has extended production to health care devices and won adoption of DxPatch, a wearable device to record electrocardiograms, phonocardiograms, heart rates and the autonomic nervous system, by Taiwan's Veterans General Hospital medical center, according to company chairman KS Lu.

There are 19 medical centers in Taiwan and Leadtek has been talking about cooperation with the other 18 and expects about 10 to adopt DxPatch in 2017, Lu said. In particular, Leadtek will sign with the Mackay Memorial Hospital medical center in March 2017. In addition, Leadtek plans to tap overseas markets including Singapore, Japan and China, Lu noted.

DxPatch is available on a rental basis rather than for sale, as the value of the device focuses on software and services rather than hardware, Lu indicated.

Leadtek adopts IBM's Watson software solutions to support DxPatch because of its strong capabilities and international reputation which will help Leadtek tap overseas markets, Lu explained.

Leadtek hopes DxPatch will eventually see wide-spread adoption by expanding into clinics, Lu said.

