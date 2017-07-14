Taipei, Saturday, July 15, 2017 02:36 (GMT+8)
Faraday unveils 28HPC USB 3.1 PHY and 40LP Type-C PHY with PD controller
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

Faraday Technology, a Taiwan-based ASIC design service and IP provider, has announced the availability of its USB 3.1 PHY on UMC 28HPC process, as well as the silicon-verified USB 3.1 Type-C PHY with USB-PD 2.0 support on UMC 40LP process.

Faraday in 2009 introduced its USB 3.0 PHY IP solution. Today's launched USB 3.1 Gen 1 solutions are designed with optimized PPA (Power/Performance/Area) to address the low-power requirements for mobile devices, digital cameras, MFPs (multi-function printer), automotive, and IoT applications, the company said.

Faraday offers a series of USB IP solutions in a broad range of nodes from 0.25-micron to 28nm, and its related ICs have already shipped over hundreds of millions units, the company noted. To meet the growing demand for USB Type-C interface, Faraday also delivers USB Power Delivery (PD) 2.0 IP supplying power up to 100W.

Faraday is dedicated to supporting its customers with ASIC design services and a comprehensive IP portfolio to facilitate the reduction of design risk and cost, enabling quick penetration into their target markets.

"Faraday pioneered composite USB solutions with outstanding mixed-signal circuit design ability," said Flash Lin, COO at Faraday. "The latest Faraday USB 3.1 IP solutions demonstrate our commitment to providing low-power interface IPs for mainstream applications. Based on our deep knowledge of USB IP development and compatibility testing, we are confident we can help customers enhance the user experience of USB products built with our tailored ASIC solution."

