Aerosol science research center opens in Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

The National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung City, southern Taiwan, has inaugurated the Aerosol Science Research Center, the first of its kind in Asia to study PM2.5 particulates, according to the center.

The center is a platform for integrating research in various fields related to aerosol and boosting cooperation between academic research units and related industries as well as international cooperation, the center said.

PM2.5 measurements alone cannot solve problems, it is necessary to analyze the chemical composition of aerosols to understand their chemical activation and how they impact the environment and health, the center indicated. The center uses Taiwan-developed VUV (vacuum ultraviolet) photoelectron spectroscopy to analyze the chemical and physical properties of aerosols.

Inaugural ceremony for the Aerosol Science Research Center

Photo: National Sun Yat-sen University