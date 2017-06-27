Taiwan Chelic expects growth in 2H17 business

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Pneumatic automation component maker Taiwan Chelic expects significant growth in the second half of 2017 because its products are mainly used in equipment to process handset chassis, and many smartphone vendors will launch new models creating demand for new equipment, according to the company.

In line with development of smart manufacturing, Taiwan Chelic is developing electrically controlled pneumatic automation components. In addition, Taiwan Chelic has developed copper-free pneumatic automation components specifically for use by makers of lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

Taiwan Chelic's shareholders, at its 2017 meeting on June 26, passed the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.00 (US$0.066) for 2016, accounting for 96.62% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$2.07.