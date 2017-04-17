Chelic to establish R&D center in Taiwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Taiwan-based pneumatic automation component maker Chelic has established a pneumatic component R&D center in Taiwan to develop new innovative technologies, smart automation solutions and integrated electromechanical components. The R&D center is subsidized by the Taiwan government and will begin operation on May 1.

With the establishment of the R&D center, Chelic is looking to begin mass producing pneumatic components that are able to save power and feature Internet of Things (IoT) functionality

Chelic said it will continue to invest R&D resources to improve production efficiency, lower manufacturing costs and enhance its technology leadership. The company is also looking to push its products into high-end industry sectors, such as those of IT, automotive, food, bio-medical, automation robot and new energy.