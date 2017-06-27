Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
Taiwan Union Technology adopts Nexcom IoT solution
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Copper-clad laminate maker Taiwan Union Technology (TUT) has adopted an IoT (Internet of Things) solution developed by industrial PC maker Nexcom International for application to environmental safety monitoring and control, according to Nexcom.

In the past, TUT relied on manual labor to check measurement instruments and collect data in monitoring facilities including cleanrooms, ice tanks, kerosene boilers, fuel oil pumps and fan motors for safety purpose, the company said. However, such labor-based monitoring was difficult to collect real-time data on temperature, humidity, dust and water quality, TUT noted.

The IoT solution transfers data collected by sensors to TUT's private cloud to enable its management staff to undertake real-time monitoring of operating conditions of facilities and Big Data analysis as well as to immediately solve problems when abnormal conditions happen, the company indicated.

TUT plans to further adopt a Nexcom-developed control system to automatically control abnormal conditions.

