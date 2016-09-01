Nexcom International lands order for Industry 4.0 solution from China, says paper

EDN, September 1; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Industrial computing device maker Nexcom International has obtained an order for an in-house-developed Industry 4.0 solution from OptimumNano Energy, a China-based maker of lithium iron phosphate batteries used in electric vehicles, through cooperation with China-based maker Shenzen Jiayi Precision, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Nexcom has extended development and production to Industry 4.0-based equipment and industrial robots for more than five years.

OptimumNano will apply the Industry 4.0 solution to most of its production lines. The solution includes data-collecting gateways, intelligent controllers, automated guided vehicles and a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, The solution will enable OptimumNano to increase productivity based on Big Data analysis.