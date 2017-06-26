Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
Episil planning to raise epi-wafer prices
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Episil, which makes silicon epitaxial wafers as well as providing foundry services at its 5- and 6-inch wafer fabs, plans to revise upward its epi-wafer prices to reflect tight supply, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Citing company chairman Jh Shyu, Episil will raise its epi-wafer prices, as silicon wafer material prices have risen on tight supply, the report indicated. Episil's current epi-wafer production capacity is estimated at nearly 300,000 wafers per month.

As for Episil's foundry business, a more favorable product mix will enable operating income generated from the unit to return to profitability as early as end-2017, the report quoted Shyu as saying.

Episil is reportedly among the foundry chipmakers which are expected to benefit from promising demand for chips coming from the IoT, IoV (Internet of Vehicles), VR (virtual reality) and automated equipment and sensor sectors.

