Hitron obtains OCF certification
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Cable CPE (customer premises equipment) and DOCSIS (data over cable service interface specification) module maker Hitron Technologies has obtained certification from the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), enabling IoT (Internet of Things) application of its wireless devices, according to the company.

Hitron hit record monthly consolidated revenues of NT$1.09 billion (US$34.1 million) for December mainly because it obtained orders for DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateways with a maximum download speed of 2.5Gbps from clients in North America in the fourth quarter.

Hitron posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.725 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 35.15% on quarter and 20.36% on year, and those of NT$8.806 billion for 2016 grew 9.77% on year.

Hitron has become one of the globally top-3 own-brand vendors of cable modems, with emerging markets being major ones.

Hitron: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

1,081

15.2%

26.4%

8,806

9.8%

Nov-16

938

33%

15.9%

7,725

7.8%

Oct-16

706

11.5%

17.9%

6,787

6.8%

Sep-16

633

(22.7%)

16.6%

6,081

5.6%

Aug-16

818

44.9%

6.7%

5,448

4.5%

Jul-16

565

(17.5%)

(0.3%)

4,630

4.1%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

