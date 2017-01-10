Hitron obtains OCF certification

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Cable CPE (customer premises equipment) and DOCSIS (data over cable service interface specification) module maker Hitron Technologies has obtained certification from the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), enabling IoT (Internet of Things) application of its wireless devices, according to the company.

Hitron hit record monthly consolidated revenues of NT$1.09 billion (US$34.1 million) for December mainly because it obtained orders for DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateways with a maximum download speed of 2.5Gbps from clients in North America in the fourth quarter.

Hitron posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.725 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 35.15% on quarter and 20.36% on year, and those of NT$8.806 billion for 2016 grew 9.77% on year.

Hitron has become one of the globally top-3 own-brand vendors of cable modems, with emerging markets being major ones.

Hitron: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,081 15.2% 26.4% 8,806 9.8% Nov-16 938 33% 15.9% 7,725 7.8% Oct-16 706 11.5% 17.9% 6,787 6.8% Sep-16 633 (22.7%) 16.6% 6,081 5.6% Aug-16 818 44.9% 6.7% 5,448 4.5% Jul-16 565 (17.5%) (0.3%) 4,630 4.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017