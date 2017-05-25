Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

LED driver IC supplier Macroblock is expected to see its EPS hit NT$8 (US$0.27) in 2017, driven by sales generated from the car-use and small pinch LED display products, according to market sources.

In addition to ramping up shipments of its small pitch LED display devices, Macroblock has signed a cooperation agreement with the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to develop micro LED display products.

Apple, Samsung Electronics, Sony and Foxconn Electronics have all stepped into the development of micro LED products which could make the new LED display the mainstream technology in the near future, the sources commented.

Macroblock saw its revenues grow 3.55% on month and 9.23% on year to NT$239.26 million (US$7.959 million) in April. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$849.41 million, increasing 12.14% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues hit highs in May and June, driven by seasonal demand, said the sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.60 to close at NT$84.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 24 session.

