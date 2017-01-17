Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:20 (GMT+8)
Macroblock 2017 revenues to rise at least 10%
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

LED driver IC supplier Macroblock is expected to enjoy at least 10% revenue growth in 2017 with higher profits, thanks to robust demand for small pitch LED display products, as well as contributions made by the company's new product lines, according to industry sources.

Macroblock's LED driver ICs for car lights and new solutions for micro-LED displays will start generating revenues in 2017, said the sources.

Macroblock is also looking to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter of 2017, when the company will likely post about flat sequential growth in revenues, the sources indicated.

Macroblock's revenues came to NT$612 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues totaled NT$2.49 billion for all of the year, rising 22.6% from 2015 levels.

Macroblock saw its net profits hike 78% from a year earlier to NT$163 million in the first three quarters of 2016. EPS for the nine-month period reached NT$5.01 compared with NT$2.81 during the same period in 2015.

