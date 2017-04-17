Macroblock ships more small pitch LED display products in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 April 2017]

LED driver IC supplier Macroblock has reported consolidated revenues of NT$231 million (US$7.618 million) for March, up 13.6% on month and 13.9% on year. For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$610 million, increasing 13.3% from a year earlier.

Increased shipments of small pitch LED display devices contributed to revenue growth in the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's total shipments of small pitch LED display products are expected to grow by a double-digit rate to one billion units in 2017, from 900 million units shipped a year earlier, the paper estimated, citing sources from securities investment firms.

However, more China-based firms have stepped into the small pitch LED display segment, which could affect Macroblock's earnings in 2017, the paper added.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to close at NT$71.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 17 session.