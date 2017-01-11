Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 13:16 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Thermal module maker Sunonwealth reports increased revenues for December
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Notebook-use heat-dissipation module maker Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry has reported revenues of NT$1.118 billion, increasing 3.04% from the previous month and 27.1% from a year earlier.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$10.69 billion, growing 5.71% from a year earlier.

Shipments of thermal modules for high-end notebooks pushed up the monthly sales to a new high in December, the company said.

Orders from the US-based clients are expected to continue to February 2017, the company noted, adding that orders from the electric car and server sectors are also promising in months ahead.

Sunonwealth has also been pushing sales of its products to non-notebook sectors, including the industrial equipment and electrical household appliance segments, as well as to the retail channels. Shipments of notebook-use heat-dissipation modules accounted for less than 30% of the company's total sales in the first three quarters of 2016, the company indicated.

The company's stock price slid NT$1.05 to finish at NT$27.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 10 session.

Realtime news

  • 105GWp not a ceiling for PV installation capacity in China in 2016-2020, says NEA

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:11

  • Giantplus Technology applies for 20-year mortgage of NT$3 billion

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:09

  • Foxconn December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:08

  • Delta Electronics sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:07

  • Quanta December revenues hit 30-month high

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:07

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics ships 13.264 million BLUs in December

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:05

  • Pegatron sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:04

  • Digitimes Research: China IT development under 13th Five-year Plan focuses on IoT

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:03

  • Qisda sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:02

  • LandMark Optoelectronics buys back 0.71% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 21:01

  • ASMedia Technology 4Q16 revenues hit record

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:53

  • Neo Solar Power December revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:43

  • Young Optics December revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:42

  • Acer sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:41

  • FET posts EPS of NT$3.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:38

  • Transcend December revenues fall to 7-month low

    Before Going to Press | Jan 10, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link