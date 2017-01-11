Thermal module maker Sunonwealth reports increased revenues for December

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Notebook-use heat-dissipation module maker Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry has reported revenues of NT$1.118 billion, increasing 3.04% from the previous month and 27.1% from a year earlier.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$10.69 billion, growing 5.71% from a year earlier.

Shipments of thermal modules for high-end notebooks pushed up the monthly sales to a new high in December, the company said.

Orders from the US-based clients are expected to continue to February 2017, the company noted, adding that orders from the electric car and server sectors are also promising in months ahead.

Sunonwealth has also been pushing sales of its products to non-notebook sectors, including the industrial equipment and electrical household appliance segments, as well as to the retail channels. Shipments of notebook-use heat-dissipation modules accounted for less than 30% of the company's total sales in the first three quarters of 2016, the company indicated.

The company's stock price slid NT$1.05 to finish at NT$27.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 10 session.