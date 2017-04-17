Axiomtek expects more business opportunities by selling Etherwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Commenting on the company's decision of selling its subsidiary Etherwan Systems to Germany-based Elektrophoenix, Axiomtek chairman YT Yang said that the transaction will give Axiomtek the opportunity to form an even deeper partnership with Phoenix Contact, the parent company of Elektrophoneix.

The income will also allow Axiomtek to establish new subsidiaries overseas and acquire companies to expand its product lines for more Internet of Things (IoT) business opportunities.

Yang noted that Axiomtek will continue to provide manufacturing services to Etherwan after selling it and Etherwan will also continue to sell Axiomtek's products, meaning the two firms' relationship will remain unchanged.

However, Phoenix Contact may start outsourcing some of its products to Axiomtek for manufacturing because of the relationship, noted Yang. Currently, Etherwan contributes about 20% of Axiomtek's revenues and selling the subsidiary is expected to have an impact on Axiomtek's revenue performance in the short run, Yang added.