Senao Networks looks to brisk sales in 2H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Wireless networking device vendor Senao Networks expects its sales to remain flat in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the previous quarter before gaining momentum in the second half of the year, according to company chairman Tommy Tsai.

New products for outdoor Internet access devices, outdoor wireless base stations, PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches and industrial computing products will drive revenue growth in the second half, Tsai said at a recent stock exchange filing.

The company posted revenues of NT$1.735 billion (US$57.77 million) in the first quarter of 2017, up 5% on quarter and 2.7% on year. But gross margin slipped to 23.7% in the quarter from 25.8% of a quarter earlier.

Net profits reached NT$104 million, decreasing 30% on quarter. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$1.95 for the three-month period, compared to NT$3.21 of a year earlier.