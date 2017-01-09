Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
Senao Networks reports strong sales of December 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

Wireless networking/communication device maker Senao Networks has posted consolidated revenues of NT$637 million (US$19.92 million) for December 2016, up 16.45% on month and 19.44% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 reached NT$1.65 billion, increasing 8% from the previous quarter. For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$6.64 billion, decreasing 12.49% from a year earlier.

The company expects its sales to remain robust in the first quarter of 2017 as its order visibility has extended to 3-5 months, particularly for orders from the US, company chairman Tommy Tsai was quoted as saying by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

Meanwhile, Senao will also focus on the development of niche market products, including multi gigabit switches, 80211AC wireless access points and Industry 4.0 solutions, in 2017, Tsai said.

Senao posted an EPS of NT$8.66 for the three quarters of 2016 and is expected to see its EPS for all of 2016 to reach NT$11, EDN said.

