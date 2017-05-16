Packaging material distributor Chang Wah posts high EPS for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Semiconductor and packaging material and equipment supplier Chang Wah Electromaterials (CWE) has reported net profits of NT$334 million (US$11.095 million) for the first quarter of 2017, up 88.7% from the previous quarter but down 20.67% from a year earlier period.

EPS for the first quarter reached NT$5.22 compared to NT$1.77 of a quarter earlier and NT$5.93 of a year earlier.

CWE also reported earlier that it posted revenues of NT$1.254 billion for April, increasing 21% from the previous month and 29.3% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$3.771 billion, decreasing 8.8% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price gained NT$2.50 to finish at NT$156.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 16 session.