Vivotek works with partners to integrate H.265 technology into software

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Taiwan-based camera product supplier Vivotek has completed integration of its H.265 compression technology with software from 11 designers: Axxonsoft, Genetec, Milestone, Nuuo, Synology, Cathexis, Digifort, Exacq, Luxriot, Macroscop and Mirasys.

Vivotek's new Smart Stream II and H.265 compression technologies allow the company's products to greatly reduce bandwidth needed for transmitting image data, but still maintain good quality.

The company is also looking to develop solutions for 360 and 180 degree camera products.