Synology expanding network storage business in North America
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Network storage solution provider Synology is looking to expand in the North America market and apart from its present operations in West Coast, it plans to establish an office in the East Coast.

In 2016, Synology performed strongly in most markets especially in China and Japan with sales in both growing as high as 60% on year. In China's home and small-to-medium enterprise sectors, Synology was the largest solution provider with 40% market shares.

Currently, around 50% of Synology's revenues are from Europe and 20% from the Americas, while the remaining 30% is contributed by China, Asia Pacific countries, emerging markets and others.

Other than existing network storage equipment, Synology has also started supplying mesh router products to satisfy users' demand for network security and applications.

Synology eyes business opportunities in North America.
Photo: Company

