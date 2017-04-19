Microwave device maker UMT sees earnings up nearly 70% on year in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Universal Microwave Technology (UMT), a maker of high-frequency microwave devices used in broadband wireless communications, has reported net profits of NT$61.52 million (US$2.02 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 34.07% on quarter but up 69.3% on year.

EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$1.19, compared to NT$1.63 of the previous quarter. Gross margin improved to 42.1% during the January-March period compared to 33.6% of a year earlier.

The company posted revenues of NT$397 million in the first quarter of 2017, increasing 12.5% on year.

The company's stock price rose NT$3.40 to finish at NT$75.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 18 session.