Microwave device maker UMT reports highest EPS for 4Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 February 2017]

Universal Microwave Technology (UMT), a maker of high-frequency microwave devices used in broadband wireless communications, has reported net profits of NT$93.31 million (US$3.01 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 66% on quarter and 84% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.63, the company's highest quarterly EPS.

For all of 2016, consolidated revenues were up 6% on year to NT$1.515 billion, while net profits edged up 1% to NT$233 million, which translated into an EPS of NT$4.35 for the year.

The continued development of the 5G industry, increasing popularity of IoT applications and adoption of high-performance mobile communication equipment will help drive up total investment in the networking industry, a trend which will benefit UMT, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.