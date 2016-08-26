Microwave device maker UMT looks to brisk sales in 3Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 August 2016]

Universal Microwave Technology (UMT), a maker of high-frequency microwave devices used in broadband wireless communications, expects its sales and profits to grow significantly in the third quarter of 2016 as compared to a quarter earlier, according to company president Wu Tong-yi.

UMT has stepped into the 4G market in India in cooperation with its clients Huawei and Ceragon, with shipments of its products to gain momentum in the second half of 2016, Wu said at a press conference held at Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) securities market.

The global 4G market will remain brisk in the next few years as the construction of 4G networks has barely reached 30% of demand, Wu said.

Meanwhile, the company has begun small shipments of millimeter wave products to be used in 4G networks, Wu said, adding that UMT is now cooperating with Huawei and Ericsson to apply millimeter wave devices on 5G networks.

Buoyed by peak season effects, the company is expected to see its net profits grow 25% sequentially in the third quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. UMT posted net profits of NT$56.28 million or NT$1.02 per share in the second quarter of 2016.