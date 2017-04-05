Faraday intros 40eHV and 40LP SRAM compiler

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Faraday Technology, a Taiwan-based ASIC design service and IP provider, has announced the enhancement of its memory compiler IP offerings on both UMC 40eHV and 40LP processes.

Based on UMC's 40nm bit cell and Faraday's design optimization on the peripheral circuit, the newly-launched compilers are able to generate memory instances based on the world's smallest footprint, Faraday claimed. The 40eHV SRAM compiler targets particularly mobile display driver IC applications.

"40nm will be a long life-cycle process; UMC's 40nm solution shows great competition capability on IP, cost, yield, and production capacity. Therefore, Faraday will keep enhancing the IP portfolio on this process," said Faraday president Steve Wang in a statement. "We believe the enhanced 0.213-square micrometers memory compiler can bring customers immediate and significant benefits."

Faraday has reported net profits of NT$281 million (US$9.3 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$6.42 billion for 2016. Revenues were down 2.4% on year while net profits slipped to the lowest in five years. EPS for 2016 came to NT$1.14.

Faraday recently agreed to sell its IP technologies and assets related to surveillance camera control systems to Novatek Microelectronics, a supplier of LCD driver ICs and TV SoC solutions, for a total of NT$720 million. Faraday will move to focus more on its core business, the company said.