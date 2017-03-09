Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:11 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
Taiwan to release more frequency bands for 4G
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) on March 8 indicated that it plans to release frequency bands with a total bandwidth of 150MHz for 4G mobile communications, with open-bids expected to be completed at the end of 2017.

This will be the third release following releases in October 2013 and December 2015. The frequency bands to be released are 1920-1975MHz and 2110-2165MHz which are currently used by 3G operators with licenses to expire on December 31, 2018, and 1975-1980MHz, 2165-2170MHz, 1770-1785MHz and 1865-1880MHz, NCC said.

The release is planned in two stages: competitors will submit bids for total bandwidth first and successful bidders will choose the frequency bands they want, NCC noted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications, in order to reduce the gap in mobile Internet access between urban and remote areas, will put obligations to improve mobile infrastructure in remote areas on the successful bidders.

Realtime news

  • ChipMOS profits hike in 4Q16

    Bits + chips | 2h 30min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    IT + CE | 2h 36min ago

  • VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 38min ago

  • Chunghwa Picture Tubes ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

    Displays | 2h 39min ago

  • Nanya raises capex for 2017

    Bits + chips | 2h 41min ago

  • ShunSin posts EPS of NT$9.12 for 2016

    Bits + chips | 2h 43min ago

  • China market: PV module prices higher than international levels

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Digitimes Research: At least 41 million QD TV panels to ship in 2020

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile posts January-February net EPS of NT$0.98

    Before Going to Press | 2h 59min ago

  • Sinbon Electronics nets NT$5.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 2min ago

  • Gemtek Technology sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 4min ago

  • Young Optics sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 5min ago

  • Qisda to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.32

    Before Going to Press | 3h 9min ago

  • Seagate Technology focuses HDD R&D on SMR, TDMR, HAMR, says senior VP

    Before Going to Press | 3h 9min ago

  • AcBel Polytech nets NT$1.01 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 12min ago

  • Delta Electronics February revenues up

    Before Going to Press | 3h 12min ago

  • UDE to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.60

    Before Going to Press | 3h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link