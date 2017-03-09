Taiwan to release more frequency bands for 4G

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) on March 8 indicated that it plans to release frequency bands with a total bandwidth of 150MHz for 4G mobile communications, with open-bids expected to be completed at the end of 2017.

This will be the third release following releases in October 2013 and December 2015. The frequency bands to be released are 1920-1975MHz and 2110-2165MHz which are currently used by 3G operators with licenses to expire on December 31, 2018, and 1975-1980MHz, 2165-2170MHz, 1770-1785MHz and 1865-1880MHz, NCC said.

The release is planned in two stages: competitors will submit bids for total bandwidth first and successful bidders will choose the frequency bands they want, NCC noted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications, in order to reduce the gap in mobile Internet access between urban and remote areas, will put obligations to improve mobile infrastructure in remote areas on the successful bidders.