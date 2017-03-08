Taiwan market: SolidWizard to distribute Markforged 3D printing products

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Taiwan-based SolidWizard Technology, a distributor of Solidworks' 3D CAD design software in the local market, has signed a contract to also distribute Markforged's 3D printing products in Taiwan.

Markforged has shipped over 1,000 units of 3D printing machines and will begin to market its newly developed Metal X-series products for 3D metal printing in the third quarter of 2017, according to SolidWizard.

SolidWizard expects sales of its 3D printing products to grow at least 20% in 2017 as the 3D printing machines from Markforged will enrich its product portfolio, according to Hsu Tai-yuan, president of SolidWizard.

The ratio of sales of 3D printing devices is expected to climb to 20% of SolidWizard's total revenues in 2017, Hsu noted.

SolidWizard president Hsu Tai-yuan

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, March 2017