LTCC device maker ACX reports record high EPS for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Advanced Ceramic X (ACX), a multi-layer ceramic device and LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) module maker, has reported net profits of NT$806 million (US$26.21 million) for 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$11.69, the company's highest level.

Based on its earnings, the company has decided to deal out dividends of NT$10.50 in cash for 2016.

With clients including Qualcomm, MediaTek and Spreadtrum Communications, as well as continuing global demand for 4G smartphones, sales of the company's LTCC-based products, including filters, diplexers, and antenna switch modules, will continue to be brisk in 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic News Daily (EDN) report.

However, the company's stock price slid NT$10 to close at NT$320 due to a downward correction on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 24 session.