LTCC module maker ACX reports increased sales for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Advanced Ceramic X (ACX), a multi-layer ceramic device and LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) module maker, saw its revenues down 2.87% on month but up 2.4% on year to NT$169 million (US$5.29 million) in December 2016.

Revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$1.909 billion, increasing 8.42% from a year earlier.

ACX's EPS for the fourth quarter of 2016 should be higher than the NT$3.05 it garnered a quarter earlier as fourth-quarter revenues of NT$516 million were higher than the third-quarter's NT$515 million, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

ACX posted an EPS of NT$8.31 for the first three quarters of 2016.

The company's stock price dipped NT$7.50 to close at NT$261.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session.