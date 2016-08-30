LTCC module maker ACX to see revenues high in August, 3Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Advanced Ceramic X (ACX), a Taiwan-based manufacturer of multi-layer ceramic devices and LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) modules for wireless communications, is expected to see revenues for August as well as for the third quarter of 2016 hit record highs due to strong demand from the wireless, broadband and 4G network sectors.

Sales in the second half of 2016 will be better than those in the first half, and gross margin will also be maintained at the same level reached in the previous six months, the company was cited by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

The company's gross margin stood at 60.45% in the first half compared to 60.37% a year earlier.

ACX posted net profits of NT$363 million (US$11.45 million) in the first six months of 2016, increasing 16.7% from a year ago. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$5.26 for the period. July revenues came to NT$170 million, up 9.5% on year.

The company's stock price surged NT$5.50 to close at NT$198.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 30 session.