Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
LTCC module maker ACX to see revenues high in August, 3Q16
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Advanced Ceramic X (ACX), a Taiwan-based manufacturer of multi-layer ceramic devices and LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) modules for wireless communications, is expected to see revenues for August as well as for the third quarter of 2016 hit record highs due to strong demand from the wireless, broadband and 4G network sectors.

Sales in the second half of 2016 will be better than those in the first half, and gross margin will also be maintained at the same level reached in the previous six months, the company was cited by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

The company's gross margin stood at 60.45% in the first half compared to 60.37% a year earlier.

ACX posted net profits of NT$363 million (US$11.45 million) in the first six months of 2016, increasing 16.7% from a year ago. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$5.26 for the period. July revenues came to NT$170 million, up 9.5% on year.

The company's stock price surged NT$5.50 to close at NT$198.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 30 session.

Realtime news

  • Hiwin Technologies expects robot business to begin to profit at end of 2016, says report

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:59

  • Acer sets up 2 subsidiaries to develop smart home and transportation devices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:58

  • Thermal module maker AVC reports earnings for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:50

  • Connector maker Alltop posts EPS NT$2.55 for January-July period

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:48

  • VMware unveils Cross-Cloud Architecture, Cloud Foundation at VMworld 2016

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:38

  • LG Electronics to launch 38-inch 21:9 Ultra Wide LCD monitor

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
IFSEC
Display panels for wearable devices
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link