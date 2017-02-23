Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Harvatek showcases transparent LED display at Smart City Summit & Expo 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

LED packaging service provider Harvatek is exhibiting a transparent LED display at the Smart City Summit & Expo 2017 in Taipei during February 21-24, according to the company.

The transparent LED display can be put on glass walls or store showcases for advertising, with displayed content uploaded via Wi-Fi or smartphone-base applications, Harvatek said. The pitch among LED chips of the transparent display is 3.9mm and will be decreased to 2.8mm, Harvatek noted.

Harvatek has supplied LED packaging for China-based makers of fine pixel pitch LED displays.

Due to price competition, Harvatek has decreased production of low-price LED lighting devices and increased that of LED devices used in smartphone flashes, notebooks and consumer electronics, with such LED devices developed in cooperation with clients.

Harvatek-developed transparent LED display

Transparent LED display developed by Harvatek
Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, February 2017

Categories: LED LED applications

Tags: 2017 display Expo Harvatek

Companies: Harvatek

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link