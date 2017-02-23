Harvatek showcases transparent LED display at Smart City Summit & Expo 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

LED packaging service provider Harvatek is exhibiting a transparent LED display at the Smart City Summit & Expo 2017 in Taipei during February 21-24, according to the company.

The transparent LED display can be put on glass walls or store showcases for advertising, with displayed content uploaded via Wi-Fi or smartphone-base applications, Harvatek said. The pitch among LED chips of the transparent display is 3.9mm and will be decreased to 2.8mm, Harvatek noted.

Harvatek has supplied LED packaging for China-based makers of fine pixel pitch LED displays.

Due to price competition, Harvatek has decreased production of low-price LED lighting devices and increased that of LED devices used in smartphone flashes, notebooks and consumer electronics, with such LED devices developed in cooperation with clients.

Transparent LED display developed by Harvatek

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, February 2017