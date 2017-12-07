Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:04 (GMT+8)
Harvatek to boost IR LED device production in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

LED packaging service provider Harvatek will invest CNY7.5 million (US$1.13 million) to take a 75% stake in an existing factory in Guangzhou, southern China, mainly for production of infrared (IR) LED devices, according to the company.

The factory currently produces LED devices used in smart power meters and touch panels as well as industrial-use IR LED devices, which take up about 50% of its consolidated revenues. Harvatek expects the company's revenue proportion for the IR segment to rise from 5% currently to 10% in 2018.

Harvatek has recently introduced mini LED COB (chip on board), packaging four mini LED chips on a board. The mini LED COB can be used to backlight screens at movie theaters as well as LCD TV panels. In addition, Harvatek's mini LED backlighting is being validated by smartphone vendors, with mini LED-backlit smartphones likely to be launched in the first quarter of 2018. For a 6-inch smartphone, such backlighting consists of about 2,600 mini LED chips.

