Equipment maker Foxsemicon to post record EPS for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Semiconductor equipment maker Foxsemicon Integrated Technology, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, is expected to see its EPS top NT$8.50 (US$0.28) in 2016 and achieve an annual historic high, market watchers were quoted as saying in a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Rising operating and non-operating income will buoy Foxsemicon's net profits in the fourth quarter, which are set to register sequential growth, the report quoted the watchers as indicating.

Foxsemicon has responded saying it does not comment on market watcher estimates. The company reported EPS of NT$5.84 for the first three quarters of 2016.

Foxsemicon posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.13 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 8.5% sequentially and 16.4% on year. Revenues for 2016 came to NT$7.84 billion, rising 44.9% from a year earlier and hitting a record high.

Foxsemicon is also an OEM for equipment with clients including Applied Materials and other international fab tool vendors. Applied Materials has expressed optimism about 2017 judging from the US$4.24 billion worth of new orders received in the company's fiscal first quarter ended January 29, 2017. The orders were 86% higher than year-ago levels, and hit a new record, Applied Materials indicated.