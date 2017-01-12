Equipment maker Foxsemicon December revenues hit 11-month high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Semiconductor equipment maker Foxsemicon Integrated Technology, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, has reported consolidated revenues for December 2016 increased 13.6% sequentially to NT$797 million (US$25 million).

Foxsemicon saw its fourth-quarter revenues increase 8.5% sequentially to NT$2.13 billion. Revenues for 2016 totaled NT$7.84 billion, rising 44.9% on year and hitting a record high.

Market watchers expect Foxsemicon to post sequential profit growth in the fourth quarter and enjoy record profits in all of 2016.

Foxsemicon had record net profits of NT$191 million in the third quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$2.62. Net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 came to NT$407 million or NT$5.84 a share.