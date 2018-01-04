Leadtek eyeing smart medical device market

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Graphics card supplier Leadtek Research has launched amor H2 smart wristband for AI-based personalized health management, and aims to ship 500,000 units in 2018, with Japan, China and Taiwan to be the three largest markets.

Graphics cards remain the company's largest business, contributing around 90% of Leadtek's overall revenues. In 2017, Leadtek shipped around 150,000 units of Quadro and Tesla series graphics cards primarily for workstations and servers, and 50,000-60,000 units of GeForce graphics cards for the consumer sector.

Leadtek chairman KS Lu pointed out that the company is conservative about demand from cryptocurrency mining in 2017 and believes there are long-terms risks. Therefore, the company has decided to continue focusing on the professional graphics card business.

With Nvidia having shifted its development to the artificial intelligence (AI) area, Leadtek has also been pushing related R&D, helping Taiwan build a GPU deep learning ecosystem in the past few years. Leadtek has also cooperated with Nvidia to promote training classes for deep learning in China.

Lu expects demand for smart medical and bio-technology devices to be the company's next growth driver and estimates the new business to contribute up to 10% of its overall revenues in 2018.

Currently, Leadtek is selling its wearables via e-commerce platforms and is hoping to expand to more channels later.

Leadtek is also planning to issue 30 million new shares to raise fund and has received inquiries from some medical care product players and datacenter service providers that are interested in Leadtek's cloud health management system. Details of the fundraiser are expected to be confirmed after March.

The amor H2 is designed targeting office workers and middle-age and elderly consumers and is capable of recording information about users' body conditions.

KS Lu, Leadtek chairman, showing the amor H2

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, January 2018