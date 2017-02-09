Mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat announces low-power global IoT network

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Inmarsat and Actility have announced a LoRaWAN&-based network that has the potential to allow customers and partners to cost-effectively bring to market IoT solutions that can be delivered anywhere in the world, to any type of business.

The Inmarsat LoRaWAN network is powered by Actility's ThingPark Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) platform. The network will utilize LoRaWAN-based connectivity on the ground and satellite connectivity as the network backbone. The integrated platform provides an end-to-end solution that transmits site-specific data to applications in the cloud for analysis.

Early applications in asset tracking, agribusiness and oil & gas are helping businesses in remote regions of the world become more efficient, reduce costs and drive new revenue through IoT-based solutions, Inmarsat stated.

A usage scenario for asset tracking cited by the company would be a network that can be used to track the location, movement, health and other key statistics of cattle on a remote ranch, replacing the manual process of sending an employee to look for cattle that have strayed. An alert is sent out to the ranch manager when an animal is at risk of being lost, is behaving erratically, or is nearing the perimeter of the ranch, enabling the owner to take immediate action.

In agribusiness, water levels in reservoirs and soil moisture at the roots of plants can be monitored. And in oil & gas, remote monitoring of oil platform processes where cellular coverage is patchy or non-existent can be used to identify potential failure points, the company added.