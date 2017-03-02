Actility and Ginko to push LPWA network in China

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

France-based low-power wide-area (LPWA) network player Actility will partner with Ginko Ventures to establish a joint venture, ThingPark China, in China to accelerate the expansion of LPWA networks in the country, according to Actility.

The joint venture is being viewed as an extension of the ThingPark China initiative launched by Acility and Foxconn Electronics in mid-2016. The collaborative initiative aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the China market by integrating Actility's ThingPark IoT platform and Foxconn's vertical information and communications technology services and solutions.

As compared to other countries or markets, the IoT market in China has a great potential, said Actility. By 2020, 33% of about 15 billion IoT devices being used globally will be allocated in China, Actility noted, citing data from market research firms.

Bing Liu, former general manager of Jawbone Great China, will serve as the first CEO of ThingPark China. Liu will be responsible for product development and marketing, as well as to establish ties with China-based telecom operators and system integrators.