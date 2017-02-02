Top TV brands to increase orders from captive panel suppliers amid supply shortage in 2017, says IHS

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

As TV panel shortages continue into 2017, top TV brands are currently reviewing plans to source yet more panels from their captive panel suppliers, according to IHS Markit.

The world's top TV makers, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, TCL and Sharp, are forecast to sharply increase orders from their respective panel suppliers, Samsung Display, LG Display, China Star and Sharp (Foxconn) to 41% of all total orders in 2017 from 34% in 2016, IHS said.

Increasing orders from the same captive supplier marks a different strategy from the previous two years, when top-tier brands such as Samsung and LGE diversified their panel suppliers by sourcing orders from China- and Taiwan-based panel makers, in part to become more cost competitive. In early 2016, they had planned to further lower panel orders from their main panel suppliers, but ongoing panel shortages had forced a rethink in their sourcing strategy, IHS identified.

"2016 was a very challenging year for TV makers due to panel supply shortages and the unexpected hike in panel prices, which eroded TV makers' profit margins," said Deborah Yang, director of display supply chain at IHS Markit. "Moving into 2017, there is still a concern that constraints in panel supply will continue, and this makes TV makers feel insecure about the stability of future supply."

"A recent decision made by Foxconn, which acquired Sharp in 2016, to stop supplying panels to Samsung in 2017 also fueled the concern," Yang continued.

Choosing to hold their positions in the TV market as a top priority, top TV makers are more concerned about securing a stable panel supply above all else. They are expected to become more reliant on their captive panel suppliers than from other sources in 2017, IHS believes.

Sharp is expected to increase its orders the most from its captive panel supplier among all other TV makers from 36% in 2016 to 93% in 2017, IHS noted. Similarly, Samsung is also forecast to expand its panel purchases from its main supplier, Samsung Display, from 32% in 2016 to 39% in 2017, but the increase in orders could be constrained due to the panel maker's planned cut in its TV panel capacity in 2017.

"Being able to secure a competitive panel supply base will be TV makers' top priority in 2017," Yang said. "Increasing supplies from captive panel suppliers will be a critical tactic although having multiple sources will be also an important strategy to win in a competitive and cost-sensitive market."