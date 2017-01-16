Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
DFI expects casino, financial, automation products to drive growth in 2017 revenue
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Motherboard and computing device maker DFI expects products used in casino machines, financial services and industrial automation to be the main sources of growth in 2017 revenues, the company said at a January 13 investors conference.

Products used in financial services are mainly ATMs (automated teller machines), and in addition to existing clients, DFI said it expects to land orders from new clients in China in 2017.

DFI posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.923 billion (US$91.8 million), gross margin of 33.85%, net operating profit of NT$531 million, net profit of NT$403.2 million and net EPS of NT$3.52 for January-September 2016.

North and Latin Americas accounted for 42% of the consolidated revenues, Japan 19%, Europe 16%, China 12%, other Asia countries and Australia 11%.

In terms of applications, 35% of the consolidated revenues came from industrial automation, 34% casino machines, 12% financial services, 9% retail operation, 8% medical care and 2% transportation.

