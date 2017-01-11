Shunfeng to expand solar wafer capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

China-based Shunfeng International Clean Energy, who makes poly-Si solar wafers, cells and PV modules, and undertakes PV power station projects, will invest CNY2.2 billion (US$318 million) to expand its annual wafer production capacity in Yangzhou City, eastern China from 500MWp currently to 3GWp, and develop a low-carbon model residential community in the city, according to China-based media reports.

Shungfeng is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Resources Development Investment. Upon completion of the expansion, the production capacity could generate annual sales revenues of CNY6 billion.