Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Taipei
D-Link to take legal action to protect its interest against FTC allegations
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Taiwan-based networking device maker D-Link has said that it will take legal action to protect its interests after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint alleging that D-Link has "failed to take reasonable steps to secure the software for their routers and IP cameras" against hacking.

Sales of router and IP cameras account for a small portion of total sales of the company's US business unit, D-Link Systems, and therefore the lawsuit filed by the FTC will not significantly impact D-Link's finances and operations, D-Link said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

D-Link also stated that it will regularly inform consumers of appropriate steps to secure their devices.

Meanwhile, D-Link Systems has said that the allegations outlined in the FTC complaint were unwarranted and it will vigorously defend the action.

The US-based business unit also claimed that it has maintained a robust range of procedures to address potential security issues, which exist in all Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

