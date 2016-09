D-Link reports decreased revenues for August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

Networking device maker D-Link has reported its consolidated revenues declined 0.4% on month and 24.88% on year to NT$1.754 billion (US$55.63 million) in August.

The company has totaled NT$15.038 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 15.33% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, D-Link totaled NT$26.682 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.01% on year.