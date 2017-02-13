D-Link reports decreased revenues for January

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.415 billion (US$45.62 million) for January 2017, representing a 25.38% drop on month and 26.55% drop on year.
The company's consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$22.933 billion, down 14.05% on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.47% and finished at NT$10.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 13, 2017.
D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
1,415
|
(25.4%)
|
(26.6%)
|
1,415
|
(26.6%)
Dec-16
|
1,896
|
(7.7%)
|
(11.1%)
|
22,933
|
(14.1%)
Nov-16
|
2,054
|
6.7%
|
(6.8%)
|
21,037
|
(14.3%)
Oct-16
|
1,925
|
(4.7%)
|
(15%)
|
18,983
|
(15.1%)
Sep-16
|
2,020
|
15.2%
|
(13%)
|
17,058
|
(15.1%)
Aug-16
|
1,754
|
(0.4%)
|
(24.9%)
|
15,038
|
(15.3%)
Jul-16
|
1,761
|
(12%)
|
(23.4%)
|
13,284
|
(13.9%)
Jun-16
|
2,002
|
9.2%
|
(21.1%)
|
11,523
|
(12.2%)
May-16
|
1,833
|
4.8%
|
(4%)
|
9,522
|
(10.1%)
Apr-16
|
1,750
|
(18.3%)
|
(11%)
|
7,689
|
(11.4%)
Mar-16
|
2,140
|
14.3%
|
(12.7%)
|
5,939
|
(11.6%)
Feb-16
|
1,873
|
(2.8%)
|
(10.9%)
|
3,799
|
(10.9%)
Jan-16
|
1,926
|
(9.7%)
|
(10.9%)
|
1,926
|
(10.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017