Primax sees revenues down slightly in December
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Peripheral and component supplier Primax Electronics has reported revenues of NT$5.89 billion (US$184.42 million) for December 2016, down 2.81% on month but up 3.33% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to NT$17.54 billion, decreasing 5% sequentially and 19.5% on year. For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$64.329 billion, edging up 1.24% from a year earlier.

Primax posted an EPS of NT$3.21 in the first three quarters of 2016 and is expected to see EPS for all of 2016 reach NT$4.50, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.60 to finish at NT$43.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session.

