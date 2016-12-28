PCB maker Unimicron developing SLP products

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

PCB maker Unimicron Technology has set aside a capex budget of NT$4.946 billion (US$153.19 million) for 2017, according to the company.

The company originally allocated a capex budget of NT$5.009 billion for 2016, but recently increased it to NT$11.748 billion, the highest in seven years.

The increased budget for 2016 and the budget for 2017 are designed to finance the company's development of substrate-like PCB (SLP) products, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times reports, citing sources at the company.

The company will also use the new budget to ramp up the production capacity of HDI boards and automobile boards at its plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, said the report.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.15 to finish at NT$12.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.