Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 17:09 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
17°C
PCB maker Unimicron developing SLP products
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

PCB maker Unimicron Technology has set aside a capex budget of NT$4.946 billion (US$153.19 million) for 2017, according to the company.

The company originally allocated a capex budget of NT$5.009 billion for 2016, but recently increased it to NT$11.748 billion, the highest in seven years.

The increased budget for 2016 and the budget for 2017 are designed to finance the company's development of substrate-like PCB (SLP) products, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times reports, citing sources at the company.

The company will also use the new budget to ramp up the production capacity of HDI boards and automobile boards at its plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, said the report.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.15 to finish at NT$12.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link