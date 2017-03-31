PCB maker Unimicron swings back to profitability in 4Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

PCB maker Unimicron Technology managed to post net profits of NT$728 million (US$24.02 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, ending three consecutive quarters of losses. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.49 for the quarter.

For all of 2016, net profits reached NT$12 million or NT$0.01 per share. Consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$62.638 billion, up 3% on year, while gross margin improved to 9.4% from the previous 9.2%.

The capacity utilization rate of its traditional PCB lines will reach over 80% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 80% of a quarter earlier. The utilization rates of the company's HDI boards and IC substrates will stay flat at 85-95% and 70%, respectively, in the first quarter, the company said at its latest investors conference.

The company posted revenues of NT$9.735 billion in the first two months of 2017, down 0.25% from a year earlier.

Despite the disappointing earnings, the company plans to hand out dividends of NT$0.30 in cash for 2016.