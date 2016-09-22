Taipei, Thursday, September 22, 2016 12:58 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
26°C
M31 partnering with TSMC to offer MIPI PHY solutions
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

Silicon IP provider M31 has announced the development of its new MIPI M-PHY Gear3 IP on TSMC's 40LP and 28nm HPC+ process nodes. The 40LP M-PHY has been widely adopted by customers while the 28HPC+ IP will be formally released in the fourth quarter of 2016.

M31 noted it has also begun developing the next-generation MIPI M-PHY Gear4 IP on TSMC 28HPC+ and 16FFC processes, and expects to roll out the solutions in 2017. M31 is looking to provide a complete set of MIPI PHY solutions for mobile devices.

"In combining the Unipro and UFS controllers from our soft IP partners, M31 M-PHY has been seamlessly integrated as a complete system solution to meet the requirements of the latest UFS 2.1 standards," said company chairman and CEO Hsiao-Ping Lin. "The integrated solution not only saves customers' integration time, but also provides a good implementation example of how to manage low power in high-performance operations, which are required by most UFS-based products."

"28HPC+ is a further enhancement of the very successful 28HPC process," said Suk Lee, senior director of TSMC's design infrastructure marketing division. "With 28HPC+, the same SoC design runs faster based on the same power budget or consumes lower leakage power at the same operating speed. The combination of TSMC's 28HPC+ process and M31 IP enables customers to realize the benefits of performance and power in developing their cutting-edge products."

M31 added it has developed other MIPI PHY solutions including D-PHY v1.2 IP, D-PHY v1.1 IP and Combo C/D-PHY. The company expects its MIPI solutions to be designed in other applications such as wearables, action cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Internet of vehicles (IoV) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

