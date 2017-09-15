M31 Technology to list on Taiwan emerging stock market

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

M31 Technology will start trading on the Emerging Stock Board of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 20, according to the Taiwan-based silicon IP provider.

M31 will be focusing on silicon IP development for artificial intelligence (AI) and automotive related applications in the second half of 2017, according to company chairman HP Lin. The focus will be put mainly on 12nm and 16nm chips to help SoC developers to implement their designs with low power consumption, high performance and small area, said Lin.

M31 also expects sales generated from orders placed by its fabless clients to exceed those from foundries in the future, Lin indicated. In 2018, M31 will be ready to develop silicon IPs for 7nm chips, Lin added.

M31 reported net profits of NT$150 million (US$5 million) on revenues of NT$501 million for 2016. The figures compared to NT$278 million in revenues and NT$24 million in profits a year earlier. The company generated a net EPS of NT$6.35 in 2016, up from NT$1.04 in 2015.

Established in 2011, M31 is headquartered in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, with subsidiaries located in Silicon Valley, California and Shanghai, China. M31 specializes in the design of high-speed interface IPs, such as USB, SATA, PCIe and MIPI, and memories, cell libraries, I/Os and data conversion.