Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Elan August revenues hit 26-month high
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Elan Microelectronics saw its August revenues climb to the highest since May 2014, buoyed by rising shipments of touchscreen controllers and fingerprint sensors.

Elan has announced consolidated revenues for August 2016 increased 15.2% sequentially and 30% on year to NT$692 million (US$22.1 million).

Of Elan's August revenues, touchscreen solutions accounted for 62%. The company's shipments for touchscreen notebooks hiked 24.5% sequentially during the month.

Elan disclosed previously that during the second quarter, the company shipped a total of 1.9 million controllers for touchscreen notebooks. Shipments for the third quarter are set to exceed three million units.

Elan also supplies touchpad solutions with shipments rising 15.6% sequentially in August, the company said.

As for fingerprint sensors, Elan was quoted in previous reports saying shipments would grow substantially during the third quarter. The company expects its fingerprint sensor shipments to surpass 500,000 units monthly in the third quarter compared with the overall 600,000 units shipped in the second quarter. Elan's fingerprint sensors are being shipped for smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link