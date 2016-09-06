Elan August revenues hit 26-month high

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Elan Microelectronics saw its August revenues climb to the highest since May 2014, buoyed by rising shipments of touchscreen controllers and fingerprint sensors.

Elan has announced consolidated revenues for August 2016 increased 15.2% sequentially and 30% on year to NT$692 million (US$22.1 million).

Of Elan's August revenues, touchscreen solutions accounted for 62%. The company's shipments for touchscreen notebooks hiked 24.5% sequentially during the month.

Elan disclosed previously that during the second quarter, the company shipped a total of 1.9 million controllers for touchscreen notebooks. Shipments for the third quarter are set to exceed three million units.

Elan also supplies touchpad solutions with shipments rising 15.6% sequentially in August, the company said.

As for fingerprint sensors, Elan was quoted in previous reports saying shipments would grow substantially during the third quarter. The company expects its fingerprint sensor shipments to surpass 500,000 units monthly in the third quarter compared with the overall 600,000 units shipped in the second quarter. Elan's fingerprint sensors are being shipped for smartphones, tablets and notebooks.