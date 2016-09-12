Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
Tripod August revenues rise, Chin-Poon down
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

PCB maker Tripod Technology saw its August revenues climb to an 11-month high while fellow company Chin-Poon Industrial's revenues fell about 7% on month.

Tripod has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.92 billion (US$123.7 million) for August 2016, up 3.8% sequentially but down 1.1% on year. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through August came to NT$28.31 billion, rising about 1% from a year earlier.

Tripod generated net profits of NT$1.36 billion in the first half of 2016, up 28.8% on year, with EPS reaching NT$2.60. Gross margin climbed 1.18pp from a year ago to 15.61% in the first half of 2016.

Chin-Poon has announced August revenues of NT$1.99 billion. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$16.1 billion, rising 7.5% on year.

Chin-Poon posted net profits of NT$1.25 billion for the first half of 2016. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$3.15 compared with NT$1.74 during the same period in 2015.

Chin-Poon has more than 70% of its revenues come from the auto industry, while Tripod has more diversified offerings including PC-use PCBs, HDI boards and other product lines for automotive electronics, servers and networking equipment. Nevertheless, Tripod is looking to further expand its business in the car electronics sector for better profitability.

